Baltimore fire union says new policy endangers responders

By: Associated Press September 3, 2019

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's firefighters union is calling for the city's fire department to reevaluate a new policy that reduces the number of responders dispatched to initial fire alarms, after they say firefighters were placed in "greater danger than necessary" during a call. Union president Richard Altieri II said in a letter that the department responded to a report ...

