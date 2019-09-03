Quantcast

Man gets 30 months in prison for role in $20M Ponzi scheme

By: Associated Press September 3, 2019

GREENBELT — A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors out of more than $20 million. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on Wednesday sentenced 53-year-old Bradley Mascho, of Frederick, to 30 months in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Robert Hur's office said ...

