Panel advises adding time to judge’s suspension in 2nd disciplinary matter

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 3, 2019

A judicial discipline panel on Tuesday recommended an additional three-month suspension for a currently suspended Baltimore City District Court judge. The Court of Appeals suspended Judge Devy Patterson Russell for six months on July 1 and ordered her to have a “complete emotional and behavioral assessment” as part of her sanction for misconduct that involved a “serious ...

