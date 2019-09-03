Quantcast

Steffani Langston and Emily Koning | Law Office of Laurie M. Wasserman

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2019

Emily Koning

Emily Koning

Steffani Langston

Steffani Langston

Steffani Langston and Emily Koning were hired as associate attorneys for the Law Office of Laurie M. Wasserman.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo