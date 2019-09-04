Aaron Mayer | Springwell Senior Living

Aaron Mayer was named campus dining services director with Springwell Senior Living in historic Mt. Washington.

Mayer will be responsible for all food service operations on the Springwell Campus. This includes two assisted living dining rooms, memory care dining, the Terrace Bistro Café and the new restaurant and pub located in Springwell’s new independent living community, The Homestead. Additionally, Mayer and his team of chefs will manage on-campus private events and catering.

A graduate of Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island with a degree in culinary arts and clinical nutrition, Mayer has a well-rounded understanding of food service operations and quality service. His experience has been balanced in fine dining establishments, corporate food service operations and various senior living communities.

