Baltimore crime task force turns to Baltimore County for help

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 4, 2019

A suburban county has agreed to handle federal funds so a strike force targeting violent drug gangs in Baltimore can lease office space, which U.S. Attorney for Maryland Robert K. Hur said is a critical part of how these teams operate. Baltimore County has agreed to serve as the fiduciary for funds from the U.S. Department ...

