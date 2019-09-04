Quantcast

Todd Chason elected to serve as COO of Gordon Feinblatt

By: louiskrauss September 4, 2019

Todd R. Chason has been elected as Gordon Feinblatt LLC’s new managing member, or chief operating officer, and general counsel. Chason, who previously served as the firm’s assistant managing member and finance committee chair, has been with the firm 17 years since he graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2001.

