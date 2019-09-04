Quantcast

GTTF scope of employment question heads to Md. high court

By: Heather Cobun September 4, 2019

Maryland's Court of Appeals may determine if members of Baltimore's Gun Trace Task Force who falsely arrested a man for possession of a gun were acting within the scope of their employment if the judges agree to answer a certified question from a federal judge. U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles B. Day agreed last week to certify a question ...

