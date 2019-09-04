Quantcast

Hopkins makes more neighborhoods eligible for homebuying assistance

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer September 4, 2019

Johns Hopkins University and Medicine will expand the number of neighborhoods participating in its Live Near Your Work program, creating a contiguous area stretching from the university’s Homewood campus in the west to the Bayview medical campus in southeast Baltimore. Investment in homeownership in Baltimore is one of the best ways for Johns Hopkins to invest ...

