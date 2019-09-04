Jim Astrachan | Astrachan Gunst

Jim Astrachan, a principal with Astrachan Gunst Thomas, P.C., was reappointed to the International Trademark Mediators Network by the International Trademark Association.

The INTA’s Trademark Mediators Network is the only panel of mediators with dual expertise in trademark, unfair competition and false advertising law as well as the art of mediating disputes.

Astrachan is chairman of The Daily Record’s Editorial Advisory Board.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.