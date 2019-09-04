Laura Schneider | Continental Realty Corp.

Laura Schneider was promoted to construction operations manager with Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

Formerly construction operations coordinator, Schneider has worked for the company since 2009.

In her new role, Schneider will handle the organizational workflow of the company’s construction division which executes an ongoing capital improvement, value-add and asset preservation strategy for the portfolio of multifamily communities positioned throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. This includes assisting with the creation and oversight of construction budgets and timelines and coordinating activities with third-party vendors and project property managers.

