Lori Rogers | Y in Central Md.

Lori Rogers was appointed to the development team of the Y in Central Maryland as executive director of strategic partnerships.

Her responsibilities include expanding corporate partnerships, with a focus on health care partners and increasing overall fundraising efforts.

Rogers brings more than 20 years of business development experience to her role at the Y. Having worked as a consultant and in several positions in the public, for-profit and not-for-profit sectors, Rogers will utilize her corporate engagement experience to expand and strengthen relationships with the Y’s funding partners.

As a current member and past chair of the Y’s Baltimore County North (Towson) Community Leadership Board, and a member of the Development Committee for the Y in Central Maryland, Rogers brings extensive experience and familiarity with the Y’s mission, programs and initiatives.

