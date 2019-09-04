Marisa Trasatti | Wilson Elser

Marisa Trasatti was elected to the board of the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel (FDCC), a national defense professional association whose members include leaders from the defense, corporate and insurance industries.

Trasatti is a partner in the Baltimore office of national law firm Wilson Elser & General Counsel to Sciton, Inc. She is a long-time member of the FDCC, has served the organization in various capacities & is the first lawyer from Maryland to be elected to its board.

