Quantcast

Marisa Trasatti | Wilson Elser

By: Daily Record Staff September 4, 2019

trasatti-marisa-wilson-elserMarisa Trasatti was elected to the board of the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel (FDCC), a national defense professional association whose members include leaders from the defense, corporate and insurance industries.

Trasatti is a partner in the Baltimore office of national law firm Wilson Elser & General Counsel to Sciton, Inc. She is a long-time member of the FDCC, has served the organization in various capacities & is the first lawyer from Maryland to be elected to its board.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo