Need a hug? So do the animals at BARCS.

“The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs.”

—Charles de Gaulle (former president of France)

For many young professionals, it is hard to think about adopting a pet. With long work hours and considerations about moving and tight apartment space, it often feels that, as much as the companionship of a pet would be wonderful, the rest of life doesn’t make pet ownership feasible. But there are intermediate steps. For young professionals looking for a way to engage in a low-barrier, meaningful volunteer relationship, consider Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

While most of us know about animal shelters, what many of us don’t know is that they are not just a place for animals to stay; they are also places for animals to receive love and care. BARCS has a long list of items that it could use to help care for the animals that live at the shelter, from blankets and shower curtains to office supplies.

The organization also offers volunteer opportunities for everyone from young kids to up-and-coming photographers who want to test their skills on some adorable dogs.

Do you need some fresh air? Take a dog for a walk. Do you need something to make you smile? Help monitor doggie play groups. Do you not want to go anywhere at all but love the idea of a happy dog playing with a toy you purchased? Order that toy from the Amazon Wishlist. There are so many ways to contribute to the care of the animals at the BARCS shelter.

Perhaps you don’t come home every day to a warm greeting from a pet. But by volunteering at BARCS you will be able to enjoy the unconditional excitement and adoration of a dog (or cat) that needs you. Volunteering at BARCS is yet another way to start helping another by really helping yourself.