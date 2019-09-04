Quantcast

Prominent DC lawyer acquitted in foreign lobbying case

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker September 4, 2019

WASHINGTON — Prominent Washington lawyer Greg Craig was found not guilty Wednesday of lying to the Justice Department about work he did for the government of Ukraine in a case that arose from the special counsel's Russia investigation and that centered on the lucrative world of foreign lobbying. The jury deliberated for less than a day ...

