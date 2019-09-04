Tim Hormes | Jemicy School

Jemicy School , which educates above-average to gifted college-bound students with dyslexia or other language-based learning differences, named Tim Hormes its chief operating officer.

Hormes has been at Jemicy since 1992, the year he joined the school as a lacrosse coach. In 2001, he was named head of the middle school and continued to teach two periods of language daily and coach three sports. He has been the Upper School Varsity Lacrosse Team coach since 2015.

As COO, Hormes is responsible for all internal operations that support the educational mission, vision, and philosophy of the school, including facilities management, human resources, information technology, finance, and purchasing. He will work closely with Head of School Ben Shifrin and the board of trustees on strategic planning and school policies.

