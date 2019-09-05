Quantcast

Anticipate scrutiny of value-based program data

By: hopekeller September 5, 2019

A recent lawsuit alleged that a Kansas hospital violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by manipulating data submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of a value-based program. Though the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, in U.S. ex rel. Duffy v. Lawrence Mem’l Hospital, ultimately concluded that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo