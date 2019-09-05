David Houston | UHY Advisors Mid-Atlantic

UHY Advisors Mid-Atlantic has promoted David Houston to lead its Columbia tax practice.

Houston specializes in succession planning, income tax, and estate tax planning, particularly for closely-held businesses. He works with a broad base of clients across industry lines to reduce tax liability through tax planning techniques and save significant estate tax liability utilizing gifting and estate tax methods. He has successfully represented clients with the IRS and various states agencies.

