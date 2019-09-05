Quantcast

Judiciary AIS website experiences outages

September 5, 2019

Due to high online traffic Thursday, the Attorney Information System (AIS) experienced temporary outages on the Maryland Courts website, causing issues for some lawyers attempting to pay their annual Client Protection Fund (CPF) assessment.

