Marc Broady | Weller Development Co.

Baltimore resident and native Marc Broady joined Weller Development Company as vice president of community affairs.

Broady will be responsible for leading the Port Covington Community Affairs Team, whose mission is to ensure that the transformational nature of Port Covington reaches beyond its physical boundaries. He will spearhead initiatives focused on workforce development programming, local hiring and apprenticeships, support for women- and minority-owned businesses, community partnerships, and more.

Previously, Broady worked as lead counsel and policy advisor to U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. He also worked in the Baltimore City Public School System and the Baltimore mayor’s office. Additionally, Broady led the creation of the Baltimore Chapter of President Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative.

Broady received a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law in 2016 and is a member of the Maryland Bar.

