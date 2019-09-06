Quantcast

Capital Bank named one of the ‘Best Banks to Work For’

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2019

Rockville-based Capital Bank, N.A. was named a top employer in 2019 in the seventh annual survey of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker, a daily trade newspaper and website covering the financial services industry. Commercial and retail banks are considered for the award after extensive employee surveys and employer reports on benefits and policies. Capital Bank, the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo