CleanChoice Energy, Hartz Solar open 1.9MW of community solar energy in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2019

Washington-based CleanChoice Energy and Hartz Solar announced Friday they have opened 1.9 megawatts of new community solar for Maryland residents serviced by Baltimore Gas & Electric. CleanChoice, a renewable energy company, and Hartz, a developer, and owner of more than 40MW of solar assets in the mid-Atlantic, formed a solar community that will subscribe more than two hundred ...

