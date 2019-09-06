Quantcast

Entrepreneur David Williams buys 47.5% stake in Greenberg Gibbons

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 6, 2019

Local entrepreneur David Williams purchased a 47.5% stake in development firm Greenberg Gibbons, making him an equal partner with Brian Gibbons, the firm's chairman and CEO. Greenberg Gibbons, which revealed the deal Friday morning, said Gibbons will continue to lead the firm. The Baltimore County-based company's top executives maintain a 5% share of ownership. "David and I ...

