Quantcast

Hunt A Killer ships 1 millionth game box

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2019

Hunt A Killer announced Friday the Baltimore-based interactive game company shipped its 1 millionth game, which invites players to investigate a crime and bring a serial killer to justice. The company delivers the game via a monthly subscription package with a has a team of storytellers, game developers and interactive entertainment experts. Each box represents an ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo