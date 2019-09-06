Quantcast

Salisbury seeks approval for data science degree as need grows

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer September 6, 2019

Salisbury University plans to launch a data science major, joining other universities that are hoping to meet the growing demand by employers for students with data experience.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo