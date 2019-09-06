Quantcast

4th Circuit sides with phone resale business in lawsuit with Sprint

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 6, 2019

Sprint's terms and conditions do not clearly prohibit customers from reselling their phones, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling reverses a decision that had given the cell phone provider a win in its litigation across the country against businesses that buy upgraded phones from Sprint customers. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. ...

