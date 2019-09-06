Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop provides $14M in acquisition financing for hotel property

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday that it structured a $14.224 million senior loan for the acquisition and future repositioning of the 191-key Holiday Inn Newark Airport. Led by Vice President Jeff Baik, the Walker & Dunlop team secured a non-recourse, fixed-rate bridge loan at 77.5 percent loan to cost from a regional bridge ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo