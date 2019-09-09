Quantcast

Coppin State report: Open Works could be an economic engine

Makerspace's economic impact highlighted

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer September 9, 2019

Open Works hopes it can be an economic engine for people from all backgrounds in Baltimore and a new report from Coppin State University could back up the makerspace’s ambition. The 2019 Assessment Report of Open Works, conducted by Coppin State University’s Center of Strategic Ingepreneurship, found that Open Works is larger than most makerspaces and ...

