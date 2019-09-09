Quantcast

Judiciary panel to set rules for impeachment investigation

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick September 9, 2019

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday to establish rules for hearings on impeachment, escalating the panel's investigations of President Donald Trump even as many Democrats remain wary of the effort. The resolution is a technical step, and the panel would still have to introduce impeachment articles against Trump and win approval from the ...

