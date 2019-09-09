Quantcast

Chesapeake Bay Bridge work to start in late September

By: Associated Press September 9, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — A two-year project to rehabilitate the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge that's expect to cause major delays will be getting underway later this month. The Capital Gazette reports some work on the $27 million project was scheduled to start after Labor Day but was delayed. The westbound right lane will now be closed on weekdays ...

