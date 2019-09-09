Quantcast

MileOne Autogroup surpasses $1M in scholarship awards

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2019

Officials with MileOne Autogroup Monday announced 39 students were recipients in its NextMile Scholarship program, bringing the total amount of money awarded to more than $1 million since the program’s inception in 2014. The program, which awards students financial assistance toward enrollment in a university, college and/or trade school, has provided scholarships to 240 students who want ...

