Quantcast

PM Consulting Group recognized as a Top 100 MBE

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2019

Towson-based PM Consulting Group was named a 2019 Top 100 MBE winner by The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council. This award recognizes owners of minority business enterprises in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, a high level of professionalism, and have made substantial contributions to their community. The Top ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo