18 apply for vacant state prosecutor position

The commission charged with nominating a new state prosecutor has received 18 applications and will meet Sept. 17 to begin its review of the candidates.

The State Prosecutor Selection and Disabilities Commission began its work last month to replace Emmet Davitt, who retired as state prosecutor on July 31 after more than eight years in the position. Members met Aug. 21 to discuss the process for vetting and interviewing applicants. The job was posted soon after Gov. Larry Hogan sent notice on Aug. 13.

The commission has 70 days from the governor’s notification of a vacancy in the position to submit its report with recommended nominees.

The applicants are:

Mark Blumberg, of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Carol Coderre, of the Prince George’s County Office of Law. She prosecuted the case of an attack on a county police station in 2016 that resulted in Officer Jacai Colson’s death.

Amanda Costley, of the Office of Legal Counsel for Baltimore City Public Schools. She was previously with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Michael Dunty, of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kenneth Haber, a private practitioner in Montgomery County and a former assistant U.S. attorney and an attorney with the Office of Inspector General.

Charleton Howard, of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Lyle Jones, a private practitioner in Baltimore city.

Ari Kodeck, of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Kelly Madigan, deputy state prosecutor, currently appointed as acting state prosecutor.

Terence Nash, of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ari Plaut, a private practitioner in Baltimore.

Joseph Riley, Caroline County state’s attorney.

David Ryden, former deputy state’s attorney in Harford County. Ryden lost in the 2018 Republican primary and has no current job listed.

Adam Sampson, of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Donald Walter, of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Vickie Wash, who lists her current employment as legal director at the Baltimore County Police Department. A former Baltimore city prosecutor, Wash was the original prosecuting attorney in the Adnan Syed case.

Allan Webster, of the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Thomas Yeager, a Kent County solo practitioner and former deputy state’s attorney in Kent County.

Information found on the Maryland Judiciary’s Attorney Listing, law firm and organization websites, news articles and LinkedIn.