States led by Texas target Google in a new antitrust probe

By: Associated Press Rachel Lerman and Marcy Gordon September 9, 2019

WASHINGTON — Fifty U.S. states and territories, led by Texas, announced an investigation into Google's "potential monopolistic behavior." The Monday announcement closely followed one from a separate group of states Friday that disclosed an investigation into Facebook's market dominance. The two probes widen the antitrust scrutiny of big tech companies beyond sweeping federal and congressional investigations ...

