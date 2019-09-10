Quantcast

Harvest House fundraiser raises more than $20K

By: Sean Wallace September 10, 2019

Harvest House, a Bel Air-based nonprofit that serves as a short-term transitional home for men in recovery from alcohol and/or drug addiction, raised more than $20,000 at its fourth annual "Swing Into Action" mini-golf tournament on August 26 at Churchville Golf Center. Nearly 100 participants attended the event. More than 60 sponsors, including businesses, organizations and ...

