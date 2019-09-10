Jeff Morales | Live Casino & Hotel

Jeff Morales was named vice president of information technology with Live Casino & Hotel.

Morales will manage Live Casino & Hotel’s IT governance, policy, resource allocation, and IT protocols. Additionally, he will direct the delivery of IT infrastructure and services, gaming and administrative systems and customer support services.

He was among the first employees to be hired at Live Casino & Hotel when the property opened in 2012. He quickly worked his way up the ranks, and as a part of his professional growth, held positions as a system analyst, database administrator, IT manager and director of IT.

Prior to joining Live, Morales dedicated six years to the U.S. Navy as a data analyst and completed several overseas tours including Iraq, Cuba and South America. He received a bachelor’s degree in information systems and cybersecurity from ITT Technical Institute.

