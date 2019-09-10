Michael Culp | Continental Realty Corp.

Michael Culp was promoted to asset manager with Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

After interning with the company for two summers, he joined the company on a full-time basis in 2016 as asset management associate.

Culp will oversee a portfolio of assets and continue to focus on enhanced reporting efforts across the multi-family and retail portfolio. He will also remain heavily involved in the development of multiple strategies to maximize efficiencies of the asset management function.

