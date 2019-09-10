Quantcast

Transamerica funds AED initiative at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2019

The Hippodrome Foundation, Inc. has formed a partnership with Transamerica to fund six new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome Theatre, in Baltimore. After the 2018/2019 Broadway Series at The Hippodrome Theatre ended, HFI created an advisory board, with the guidance of subscriber, Dr. Raymond Bahr, a renowned ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo