ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT COUNSEL – CITY OF BALTIMORE FIRE & POLICE EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM

The Office of Legal Affairs of the Fire and Police Employees’ Retirement System of the City of Baltimore is seeking applicants for an attorney to represent the Retirement System. This position would provide assistance to the Associate General Counsel and General Counsel in rendering legal advice and counsel to the Board of Trustees of the Fire & Police Employees’ Retirement and representing the Board in administrative hearings and appeals.

Minimum requirements for this position are membership in the Maryland Bar and two to four years’ experience as a practicing attorney. Excellent writing skills are necessary. Litigation or employee benefits experience preferred. Salary commensurate with experience.

Interested persons should submit a resume, cover letter and writing sample to Belinda Harris, Senior Recruiter, City of Baltimore Department of Human Resources at: Belinda.Harris@baltimorecity.gov . EOE.

