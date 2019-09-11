Quantcast

BSO musicians reject proposals to end contract dispute

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 11, 2019

The Saturday start of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra season appears in doubt after musicians voted down two proposals that could have ended a months-long contract dispute. The season is scheduled to begin this weekend but Brian Prechtl, co-chair of the Musicians Players Committee, said time constraints may force a delay. "This could be resolved in a day," ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo