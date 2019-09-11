Quantcast

Frosh not prepared to settle lawsuit with Purdue Pharma

By: The Washington Post Aaron Davis, Lenny Bernstein, Joel Achenbach and Scott Higham September 11, 2019

Maryland is not prepared to settle its lawsuit against Purdue Pharma over the company’s role in the opioid crisis and is not part of a tentative deal reached by 22 states and more than 2,000 cities on Wednesday. “There are huge amounts of money at stake and there are huge damages,” Maryland Attorney General Brian E. ...

