LITIGATION ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Regional AV Rated law firm is seeking Associate Attorney to assist with Family Law, PI/WC and general civil litigation in support of the firm’s legal service provider contract. Criminal law, estate/probate, collection, business law experience a plus. The candidate must have been barred for minimum 2 years with relevant experience, have excellent communication and organization skills and enjoy a fast-paced environment. MD Bar required, also DC barred or eligible preferred, and VA bar a huge plus.

Pls send resume and salary requirement in confidence to resumes@fftlaw.com .