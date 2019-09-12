Quantcast

Court upholds constitutionality of Baltimore seat-belt check

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 12, 2019

Clifton Johnson would not be in prison for illegal gun possession if he had worn his seat belt or if the traffic light at a Baltimore intersection had been green. During afternoon rush hour three years ago, Johnson was caught beltless at a red light amid the Baltimore police’s coordinated effort to enforce the state’s mandatory ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo