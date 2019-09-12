Quantcast

Gay married couple sues after daughter denied US citizenship

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman September 12, 2019

COLLEGE PARK — A gay married couple in Maryland sued Thursday to challenge the State Department's refusal to recognize the U.S. citizenship of their infant daughter, who was born in Canada via a surrogate this year. The federal lawsuit says a State Department policy discriminates against same-sex married couples and unlawfully treats their children as if ...

