Howard Hughes Medical Institute awards $1.4M to 15 Hanna Gray Fellows

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2019

The Chevy Chase-based Howard Hughes Medical Institute Thursday awarded $1.4 million to 15 new Hannah Gray Fellows, including a physician-scientist trying to pin down factors that drive psychiatric illness, a plant biologist untangling the complex interactions between microbes and crops and a neuroscientist investigating how information flows through vast networks of nerve cells. The institute will ...

