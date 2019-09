The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, named Jim Sanders to the foundation’s board of trustees. Sanders is an independent consultant, community advocate and adjunct professor at The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

