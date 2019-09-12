Quantcast

Peta N. Richkus: Md. state retirees and prescription drugs

By: Commentary: Peta N. Richkus September 12, 2019

Two things happened the first week of September affecting thousands of state of Maryland retirement-eligible employees, tens of thousands more state retirees, and potentially the loss or preservation of prescription drug and other OPEB benefits of public employees around the country. First, the Maryland Department of Budget and Management sent a certified letter, dated Sept. 1, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo