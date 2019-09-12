Randi Buergenthal and Sara Shalva | JCC of Greater Baltimore

The JCC of Greater Baltimore named Randi Buergenthal as its new board chair and Sara Shalva its new chief arts officer.

Buergenthal has served on the JCC board for 10 years. A marketing professional of 30 years, she has served on several task forces and committees at The Associated, including the board of The Jewish Women’s Giving Foundation. She has served as president of Beth Israel Congregation and president of the American Marketing Association Baltimore Chapter. She is also currently on the board of ACHARAI: The Shoshana S. Cardin Jewish Leadership Institute.

An experienced executive in the nonprofit Jewish and secular communities, Shalva will be leading the newly created Center for Arts & Culture. Shalva is passionate about the power of visual and performing arts and the intersection of Jewish education and values and the Arts. She is excited to design new program experiences for the community and is poised to expand and enrich the J’s arts and culture platform which currently includes the Gordon Center for Performing Arts, the William & Irene Weinberg Family Baltimore Jewish Film Festival and the newly-expanded adult enrichment offerings.

