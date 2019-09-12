Quantcast

Trump visits Baltimore for first time since disparaging it

By: Tom Baden Kevin Freking and Juana Summer September 12, 2019

President Donald Trump sought to boost the spirits of Republican lawmakers Thursday, mocking Democrats and promising a new tax cut package, as he returned to the city he recently disparaged as a "rat and rodent infested mess." Trump spoke to House Republicans attending an annual retreat in a hotel on Baltimore's waterfront. Protesters gathered nearby. But ...

