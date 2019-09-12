William Rohde, Anastasiya Volkova, James Smith, Jean Vieth and Aarti Rane | Quinn Evans Architects

Quinn Evans Architects has added five people to its office in Baltimore.

William Rohde, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, has joined the firm as a senior architect. Rohde has completed numerous educational facility projects for K-12 and higher education clients, as well as institutional, non-profit, and cultural projects. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture (2001) from The Cooper Union – Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture.

Anastasiya Volkova joined as a staff designer. She is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Maryland, where she holds a Bachelor of Science in architecture. She holds a minor in Art History and Sustainability, and has studied in St. Petersburg, Russia.

James Smith, AIA has joined the firm as an associate. With nearly 20 years of experience, Smith has completed numerous new construction, renovation, and adaptive use projects. His portfolio includes the transformation of a 90-year-old grain elevator into the Silo Point residences in Baltimore, the award-winning Clipper Mill redevelopment in Baltimore, and the expansion and renovation of the Banneker Douglass Museum in Annapolis. Smith is a registered architect. He holds both a Master of Architecture and a Bachelor of Architecture from Tulane University.

Jean Vieth, RA, LEED AP has joined as a senior architect. Vieth has nearly 35 years of experience as an architect and construction manager. She has worked on numerous projects in the urban realm, including libraries, performing arts facilities, mixed-use, and residential projects. Vieth holds a Bachelor of Architecture from Carnegie-Mellon University.

Aarti Rane, AIA, NCARB has joined as architect. Rane has extensive experience in the design and renovation of institutional and educational facilities, including both K-12 schools and higher education facilities. She holds a Master of Architecture from Morgan State University and a Bachelor of Architecture (2001) from Pune University in India.

